Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding

While some generating units have returned to service, Eskom will implement Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday.

The power utility is set to implement Stage 1 load shedding from 9 am until 10 pm tonight.

On Tuesday, Eskom successfully returned a generation unit each at the Medupi and Majuba power stations to service. On Monday, unit 2 at Koeberg was synchronised into the grid.

"This additional capacity has significantly reduced the strain on the generation system. The progress, however, is still not sufficient to enable us to suspend this current unfortunate period of load shedding," said the utility in a statement.

The news comes as South Africans have experienced load shedding from Friday, 10 July.

Eskom said the generation system has improved as such that it will move from implementing Stage 2 load shedding to Stage 1 load shedding.

"Eskom wishes to assure the public that implementing load shedding is the last resort, in order to protect the national grid."

Meanwhile, the return to service of a unit each at Tutuka and Kendal power stations has been delayed as teams work around the clock to return them to service.

For the power utility, the colder weather also means demand for electricity has risen significantly.

"We, therefore, urge the public to continue assisting us in managing consumption in order to reduce the impact of the supply constraints."

