Indian groom returns home with Nepalese bride to a warm reception

In yet another example of the close people-to-people connect between India and Nepal, a groom from Jibi village near here on Wednesday brought home his just married Nepalese bride to a warm reception. The couple was welcomed by the Indian security personnel at Dharchula as they entered India through the border bridge on river Kali, SDM Dharchula A K Shukla said.

"The administration of both the countries opened the bridge gates to facilitate the passage of the newly wed couple to India where the girl's in-laws live," the official said. The groom Kamlesh Chand, a resident of Jibi village near Pithoragarh, married Radhika, daughter of Tigram from Dhulakot village of Darchula district in Nepal, he said. "After getting the permission to enter Nepal for a very short time, we went there and returned immediately after solemnizing the marriage" said Kamlesh Chand.

Residents of villages located close to either side of the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand have warm family ties with each other regardless of the differences that cropped up between the two countries after the Neplaese parliament approved an official map showing Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura on the Indian side as Nepalese territory..