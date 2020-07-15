Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP sets up study panel for carving out new districts

They wanted the government to work out an alternative plan so that the existing geography of Srikakulam district is not disturbed even after the reorganisation. Similarly, there is opposition over making Araku a new district as the existing Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:00 IST
AP sets up study panel for carving out new districts

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to constitute a high-level committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, to study the modalities for carving out new districts in the state. The state Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, that met here approved a proposal in this regard and asked the committee to submit its report as early as possible, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said.

The new districts were intended to ensure ease of administration and accessibility to people, he said. "The committee will study various aspects related to the formation of new districts and reduce (establishment) expenditure.

Optimum utilisation of human resources and infrastructure will be the guiding principles in the formation of new districts," the Minister told a press conference after the Cabinet meeting. The ruling YSR Congress, on the eve of the elections last year, promised to make each Lok Sabha constituency a district by dividing the existing 13 districts.

According to the plan, the state will have 25 districts once the reorganisation is done. However, there has been opposition within the YSRC to the formation of new districts with a Lok Sabha constituency as the base.

The Srikakulam leaders, including Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram, voiced their opposition to the splitting of their district as it would lose three important Assembly segments. They wanted the government to work out an alternative plan so that the existing geography of Srikakulam district is not disturbed even after the reorganisation.

Similarly, there is opposition over making Araku a new district as the existing Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts. There are several other parliamentary constituencies that are spread over two districts, division of which could become a ticklish issue.

"We have discussed these issues in the Cabinet and decided to form a high-level committee of officials to amicably carry out the reorganisation exercise. The Chief Minister wanted the new plans to be ready by March 31 next year," a minister said.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA seeks suggestions from CAPFs over placing restrictions on use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has sought suggestions from Director Generals DGs of Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs on placing restrictions on the use of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram by CAPF jawans. The Home Min...

Over 60 lakh volunteers of NYKS and NSS engaged as frontline Covid warriors: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju has called upon ministers and senior officers in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports departments from all states and UTs to mobilise a large number of volunteers as part of the You...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial...

Defence corridors will reduce India's reliance on imports and promote exports: MoS Naik

Chennai, Jul 15 PTI The setting up of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would lead to indigenous production of defence and aerospace related items thereby reducing countrys imports and increasing exports, Minister of State f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020