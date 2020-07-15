No complete lockdown in U'khand from Thursday: Govt

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday denied reports of a complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31 and said no such decision has been taken yet. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked a senior police officer to take stern action against those spreading the false news, an official spokesperson said.

He said reports of a complete lockdown surfacing on social media are "untrue and misleading". No such decision has been taken yet, the spokesperson added. PTI ALM DPB DPB