No complete lockdown in U'khand from Thursday: Govt
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:32 IST
The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday denied reports of a complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31 and said no such decision has been taken yet. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked a senior police officer to take stern action against those spreading the false news, an official spokesperson said.
