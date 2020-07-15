One arrested for helping LeT terrorists

One arrested for helping LeT terroristsPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:23 IST
Srinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a man for alleged links with Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfit from Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir
"The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Sahil Farooq Mir, a resident of Chakoora in Pulwama," a police spokesman said. He said as per the police records, Mir was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT militants. "Incriminating material including explosives and ammunition have been recovered from him," he added.
