Left Menu
Development News Edition

One arrested for helping LeT terrorists

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:23 IST
One arrested for helping LeT terrorists

Srinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a man for alleged links with Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfit from Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir

"The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Sahil Farooq Mir, a resident of Chakoora in Pulwama," a police spokesman said.  He said as per the police records, Mir was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT militants.  "Incriminating material including explosives and ammunition have been recovered from him," he added.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Schalke's Matondo apologises for Dortmund shirt gaffe

Schalke 04s teenage Wales winger Rabbi Matondo apologised on Wednesday after being photographed wearing a shirt of the German clubs arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in a private training session this week. Matondo was given a dressing down by ...

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu gives nod to ICMR for studying BCG vaccine's efficacy on senior citizens

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has given approval to Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR for studying the efficacy of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin BCG vaccine on senior citizens at its Nationa...

Rajinikanth to launch his party in November, says close aide Karate Thiagarajan

Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, has revealed that the actor will launch his party in November, this year. Speaking to ANI, Karate said, Superstar Rajinikanth said on March 12, that he will l...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020