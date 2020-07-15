Woman constable of Delhi Police found dead

Left Menu
A 23-year-old woman constable in Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead at her rented accommodation in southwest Delhi's Palam village on Wednesday, police said. During investigation, the CCTV cameras were checked and in one of the footage, a man was seen leaving her house early on Wednesday morning, police said. The woman worked in the 1 pm to 7 pm shift at Tihar jail.

A 23-year-old woman constable in Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead at her rented accommodation in southwest Delhi's Palam village on Wednesday, police said. Police suspect that someone known to the victim might have killed her.

She lived at the rented accommodation while her parents stayed in Haryana's Rewari district, they said. She joined the Delhi Police in 2018 and was currently posted with the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police. She was deployed at the Tihar jail as a Daily Diary entry writer in the office of the jail duty officer, police said.

The victim's landlady had come to check on her and found her lying in her bed in an unconscious state following which she alerted her husband who informed the police, official said. The victim had rented the house just a week ago, a police official said. "On reaching the spot, the body of a woman with ligature marks was found on the bed. The spot was also inspected by the crime team," said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway, he said. During investigation, the CCTV cameras were checked and in one of the footage, a man was seen leaving her house early on Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman worked in the 1 pm to 7 pm shift at Tihar jail. She reported to duty at Tihar on Tuesday and left for home after completing her shift at 7 pm, another police official said. Efforts are on to nab the culprit, police said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.

