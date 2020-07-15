Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-EU to step up cooperation in climate change, S&T and space

They agreed to set up a Working Group for comprehensive space collaboration, including opportunities of cooperation on themes such as earth observation, satellite navigation, and space science, besides exploring opportunities of cooperation in space-related matters in the UN framework. Welcoming the ongoing cooperation between India and the EU under the Clean Energy and Climate Partnership, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:33 IST
India-EU to step up cooperation in climate change, S&T and space
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

India and the European Union on Wednesday resolved to step up cooperation in environment and climate change and extend the ambit of collaboration in the areas of space and science and technology. At the 15th India-Summit, the two sides also decided to ramp up cooperation in the areas of water, air quality, and nuclear energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Indian side, while the European Union delegation was headed by European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the virtual summit. In the strategic areas of nuclear and space, they also welcomed the signing of the India-EURATOM Agreement on research and development cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. They agreed to set up a Working Group for comprehensive space collaboration, including opportunities of cooperation on themes such as earth observation, satellite navigation, and space science, besides exploring opportunities of cooperation in space-related matters in the UN framework.

Welcoming the ongoing cooperation between India and the EU under the Clean Energy and Climate Partnership, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement. A joint statement issued after the summit said they also agreed to work closely together in developing a post-2020 global framework to protect biodiversity that will be adopted at the 2021 UN Biodiversity Conference. They supported an ambitious mandate for an international chemical and waste management framework beyond 2020 for consideration at the fifth International Conference on Chemical Management in Bonn in 2021.

"India and the EU will engage constructively in the global stocktake in 2023, the outcome of which shall inform the updating and enhancing in a nationally determined manner of the actions, and support in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Paris Agreement," the joint statement issued after the summit said. The two sides also decided to strengthen the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership agreed at the 2016 Summit and prepare and implement a new work program, the joint statement said. The EU also looks forward to cooperating with the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) launched by India to ensure that infrastructures are resilient to climate change, it added. Collaboration in the areas of Science and Technology and innovation has been an important aspect of the Indo-EU relationship. Both agreed to further collaborate in research and innovation based on the principles of mutual benefit and reciprocity, as established in the India-EU Agreement on Science and Technology concluded in 2001, which expired on May 17. "Both parties are committed to launch the renewal procedure in time and acknowledge 20 years of robust cooperation on research and innovation," the joint statement said. The two sides will work together to share knowledge and expertise regarding artificial intelligence, scientific support to policies and regulatory aspects, including ethics, and promote dialogue in research and innovation, it added.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sams Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requiremen...

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...

Ukraine leader nominates Shevchenko as new Central Bank head

Ukraines president on Wednesday nominated Kyrylo Shevchenko, head of the state-run Ukrgasbank, to become the new governor of the central bank two weeks after his predecessor quit over what he called systematic political pressure. The presid...

Delta expects to take $3 billion charge to cover job losses

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it expects to take a charge of USD 2.7 billion to USD 3.3 billion to cover the cost of early retirements and buyouts for employees as it shrinks in response to a sharp decline in air travel. The airline s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020