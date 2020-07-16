COVID-19: Death toll in Bengal reaches 1000; record 1,589 new cases reported

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,000 on Wednesday with 20 more people succumbing to the disease, while the tally reached 34,427 with record 1,589 fresh cases, the health department said. Nine fresh fatalities were reported from Kolkata, six from North 24 Parganas districts, three from Howrah, and one each from Paschim Bardhaman and Hooghly districts, according to a health department bulletin.

The metropolis also accounted for 425 new infections, followed by 347 in North 24 Parganas, 174 in South 24 Parganas, 151 in Howrah, 121 in Malda and 74 in Hooghly district, it added. The remaining 297 cases were reported from 15 other districts. The bulletin said 749 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and the total number of people getting cured of coronavirus reached 20,680.

The state now has 12,747 active COVID-19 cases. Additional Director General & IGP of state Coastal Security Herman Prit Singh has tested positive for the disease, police sources said.

The state assembly premises will remain closed for 10 days starting Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay told PTI. According to government sources, sanitization program at the assembly is likely to be taken up from Thursday.

At least 11,388 samples have been tested in the state in the last 24 hours. The number of broad-based containment zones in the state stood at 641, according to the state government's website 'Egiye Bangla'.