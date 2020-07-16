Left Menu
Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Police have issued a public notice seeking help in tracing the builder and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on information about him, Sihani Gate SHO Dilip Kumar Bisht said. PTI CORR DPB DPB.

16-07-2020
Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his office in Patel Nagar at 7.30 pm on June 26 and is missing since then, police said.

His car was found abandoned behind a roadside eatery in Titavi village of Muzaffarnagar. Police have issued a public notice seeking help in tracing the builder and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on information about him, Sihani Gate SHO Dilip Kumar Bisht said.

