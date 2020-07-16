PM condoles death of spiritual leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of spiritual leader of the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree, recalling his work to alleviate human sufferings. According to the website of the Ahmedabad-based Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, Swamishree Maharaj died on Thursday.

"We will always remember Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj for his noble service to society. He worked hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will be remembered by countless people, not only in India but globally," the prime minister tweeted. He said Swamishree Maharaj was blessed with immense wisdom. "His emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered. I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti," Modi said.