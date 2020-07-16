Former UP minister Ghoora Ram dies of COVID-19
Former minister and Samajwadi party leader Ghoora Ram died of coronavirus early Thursday morning at the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, his family said. Ghoora Ram, confidant of BSP founder Kashi Ram, was elected from the Rasra (reserved) assembly seat in 1993, 2002 and 2007, and was also health minister in the Mayawati government. Recently, he had joined the Samajwadi Party and was made a member of the national working committee..PTI | Ballia | Updated: 16-07-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 11:22 IST
Former minister and Samajwadi party leader Ghoora Ram died of coronavirus early Thursday morning at the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, his family said. According to the SP leader's son Santosh Kumar, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of a cough and difficulty in breathing.
He tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Kumar said, adding that his condition deteriorated in the evening. Ghoora Ram, confidant of BSP founder Kashi Ram, was elected from the Rasra (reserved) assembly seat in 1993, 2002 and 2007, and was also health minister in the Mayawati government.
Recently, he had joined the Samajwadi Party and was made a member of the national working committee..
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashi Ram
- Lucknow
- King George's Medical University
- BSP
- Mayawati
- Samajwadi Party
- Rasra
ALSO READ
Lucknow admin starts attaching properties of anti-CAA protesters who damaged public property
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to establish political base camp in Lucknow, reports of shift premature: Sources
Priyanka set to shift to Lucknow, Sheila Kaul's home renovated for her: UP Cong leaders
Babri Masjid demolition trial: BJP leader Uma Bharti appears before CBI court in Lucknow.
Priyanka set to shift to Lucknow, Sheila Kaul's home renovated for her: UP Cong leaders