Notification issued for land acquisition to rehabilitate families displaced due to Jewar airport

"The Notification u/s 19(1) of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013 for acquiring around 48 hectares of land has been issued, paving the way for rehabilitation and resettlement of the families being displaced from the land acquired for the Noida International Airport at Jewar (sic)," Principal Secretary, UP government, S P Goyal tweeted. About 1,334 hectare land has been acquired from six villages of Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur, Ranhera, Parohi and Banwari Bans in the region for the construction of the first phase of the project at a cost of Rs 4,588 crore, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:15 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification for acquisition of 48 hectares of land for rehabilitation and resettlement of families which will be displaced due to the upcoming airport in Jewar, officials said on Thursday. Over 3,600 families are expected to be displaced due to the Greenfield (one that is built from scratch) international airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar, according to project documents accessed by PTI.

A sum of around Rs 240 crore is estimated to be spent in development of the land at Jewar Bangar. The township would have developed plots, streets, light and water facility, post office, and other civic amenities, as mandated by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabiliation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, the officials said.

About 1,334 hectare land has been acquired from six villages of Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur, Ranhera, Parohi and Banwari Bans in the region for the construction of the first phase of the project at a cost of Rs 4,588 crore, according to officials. The project would impact 8,971 families of these villages, while 3,627 families would have to be displaced and rehabilitated, according to project documents.

The Jewar airport, billed to be the biggest in India upon completion, will eventually be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, the officials said. The project is being managed and operated by Noida International Airport (NIAL), a special agency floated by the state government, while Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has been selected as the developer for the mega project.

