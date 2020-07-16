Two held with banned mephedrone worth crores in Mumbai

The Maharashtra police's Anti- Terrorism Squad has arrested two persons for the alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 1.10 crore in the western suburb of Saki Naka here, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the Juhu unit of the ATS laid a trap at Wahid Ali Compound at 90-ft Road on Wednesday evening and nabbed two men, while another accused fled the scene, the official said.

The police seized 2.75 kg of mephedrone, valued at Rs 1.10 crore, from the duo identified as Kurla resident Dilshad Abdul Kalam Khan (30) and Imran Kamaluddin Shaikh (24), who lives in Saki Naka, he said. The absconding accused has been identified as Kalikijama Khan, the official said.

The accused have been involved in smuggling of mephedrone in Mumbai and across Maharashtra, he said. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe is underway, the official added.