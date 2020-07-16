UP records highest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths, cases

Uttar Pradesh Thursday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths with 34 new fatalities, while the total number of infections also rose by a record 2,061, officials said. The rise on Thursday pushed the cumulative figures to 1,046 deaths and 43,444, they said. "A total of 26,675 patients have been treated and discharged, while there are 15,723 active cases in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said

He said a record 48,086 coronavirus samples were tested on Wednesday and soon, the number would be increased to 50,000. Officials said Uttar Pradesh has conducted the highest number of tests for COVID-19 so far, after Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Prasad said Uttar Pradesh has a lower number of COVID-positive cases per million population than other states.