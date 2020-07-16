Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 'Smriti Van' on Harela festival, urges people to plant saplings

On the occasion of Harela festival in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inaugurated 'Smriti Van' at Asthal village of Dehradun district in the memory of famous folk singer of the state late Jeet Singh Negi. Harela festival, which marks the onset of monsoon in Uttarakhand, is celebrated across hills three times every year. Harela means the day of green.

Rawat requested everyone to plant a sapling in the memory of their departed family and friends or on any auspicious occasion. "Not only we have to plant saplings but we have to take care of the plants," Rawat said during Harela celebration in the state.

Over 1.5 lakh saplings were planted in one hour in Almora district during the festival. The Chief Minister said, "This year, we had set a big goal for Harela festival, but that was not possible amid social distancing norms due to COVID-19. We have planted about 3.5 lakh saplings across the state on the occasion." (ANI)