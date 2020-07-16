Policeman among six fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday taking the number of active patients to 132 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said. Meanwhile, 24 patients recovered and were discharged from a COVID hospital in the district.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:18 IST
Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday taking the number of active patients to 132 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said. A policeman was among those found infected with the virus.
According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, they received some sample results of which six people were found positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, 24 patients recovered and were discharged from a COVID hospital in the district.
