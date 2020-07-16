Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI files FIR against Delhi-based firm for cheating SBI to the tune of Rs 200 crore

The State Bank of India has alleged that the company, engaged in the trading of iron ore through three mines at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on lease in the name of its associates, allegedly has dues worth over Rs 200 crore as unpaid debts causing loss to the bank, they said. The CBI has named the firm's CEO Ashish Garg and directors Ankit Garg, as well as Nishchal Jain along with the company in its FIR, filed for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:44 IST
CBI files FIR against Delhi-based firm for cheating SBI to the tune of Rs 200 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has filed an FIR against Delhi-based firm Apple Natural Resources Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 200 crore as unpaid debts, officials said Thursday. The State Bank of India has alleged that the company, engaged in the trading of iron ore through three mines at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on lease in the name of its associates, allegedly has dues worth over Rs 200 crore as unpaid debts causing loss to the bank, they said.

The CBI has named the firm's CEO Ashish Garg and directors Ankit Garg, as well as Nishchal Jain along with the company in its FIR, filed for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, they said. The SBI spotted the alleged fraud of diversion of money during its forensic audits, they said.

The forensic audit of the company showed that its 80 per cent dealings were with companies related to it and funds were siphoned off showing payments to these firms for non-existent business dealings, they said. The SBI auditor, who will also be the prosecution witness in the case, has alleged that these acts reveal that the accused have colluded together and committed illegal activities, including siphoning, diversion and misappropriation of funds for a purpose other than that for which the funds were released by the bank.

The report stated that the company did not maintain the records of stock at the site and at the office in Kadapa city and it was observed that weighbridge slips were not available with the borrowers either. It was found that no mining activities were carried out at the time of the visit of the Stock Auditor and only excavation in the mining area was going on.

"The said offenses are committed by the accused with an intention to make unlawful gains by causing wrongful loss to the bank and has dishonestly misappropriated the property, committed cheating and caused wrongful loss to the Bank," the SBI alleged in its complaint which has now become a part of the FIR.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar dips after rise in U.S. retail sales

The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell modestly in morning trading on Thursday after domestic retail sales data for June came in better than expected, though the move was limited by jobless claims and a drop in U.S. equities. Retail sales in June ...

Top EU court ditches transatlantic data transfer deal

Europes highest court ruled on Thursday that a transatlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance in a decision that could disrupt thousands of companies that rely on the agreement.The ruling effectively...

9 more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab; 298 fresh cases take tally to 9,094

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 230 while 298 new cases took the tally to 9,094. Four fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, two in Jalandhar and one each in Gurdaspur, Patiala and Kapu...

CBI files FIR against Delhi-based firm for cheating SBI to the tune of Rs 200 crore

The CBI has filed an FIR against Delhi-based firm Apple Natural Resources Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 200 crore as unpaid debts, officials said Thursday. The State Bank of India has all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020