Missing yatris found safe in U'khand

Four yatris, who went missing on a trek to Vasukital from Kedarnath recently, were found safe on Thursday, an official spokesperson here said. All the four yatris have been found and are being brought by a team of SDRF personnel to Trijuginarayan in Rudraprayag district, he said. Five State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams had been deployed to search for the missing yatris on Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's orders, the spokesperson said. Their location was ascertained in the afternoon and they are now being brought to Trijuginarayan, he said. The four-member group had gone missing on way to Vasukital from Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district on July 13

They left for Vasukital after paying a visit to the Himalayan temple, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said The four members of the team have been identified as Mohit Bhatt and Jagdish Bisht from Bhowali in Nainital district and Harsh Bhandari and Himanshu Gurung from Dehradun.