Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala IAS officer M Sivasankar suspended over gold smuggling case; Witness in UAE consulate leaves country

The suspension of Sivasankar, also removed as IT secretary and is on a year's leave, was based on the report of a high-level panel headed by Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta, which enquired into allegations that the officer had close links with a key woman accused in the case. Vijayan announced the suspension of Sivasankar for 'violation' of All-India Service Rules.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:30 IST
Kerala IAS officer M Sivasankar suspended over gold smuggling case; Witness in UAE consulate leaves country
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Top Kerala bureaucrat M Sivasankar was on Thursday suspended pending inquiry in the gold smuggling case, days after being removed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while an official of the UAE consulate here, a key witness, returned to his country. The suspension of Sivasankar, also removed as IT secretary and is on a year's leave, was based on the report of a high-level panel headed by Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta, which enquired into allegations that the officer had close links with a key woman accused in the case.

Vijayan announced the suspension of Sivasankar for 'violation' of All-India Service Rules. The action came two days after the IAS officer was summoned by Customs officials and grilled for nearly nine hours lasting till around 2 am on Wednesday to find out if he had used his office to provide any help to key accused -- Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.

The consulate official, who enjoys immunity under the Vienna convention, reached Delhi from here on Sunday and took another flight to the United Arab Emirates, sources privy to the development said. "This development has been noted", an officer, part of the investigations, told PTI on Thursday.

As the scam-hit the LDF government in the midst of COVID- 19 pandemic, the opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP used it as ammunition to target the Chief Minister, demanding his resignation. The Congress also demanded that Vijayan be questioned by the NIA and other agencies to unravel the truth.

Vijayan said the government took action against Sivasankar based on the recommendation by the panel headed by the chief secretary. "The committee has found that Sivasankar had violated the All India Service Rules. Based on the recommendation in the report, he has been suspended. The department-level enquiry will continue," he told reporters here.

The Customs had on July 5, seized gold, weighing over 30 kg and valued at around Rs 15 crore from diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate. The probe into the case has been entrusted with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has booked four people -- Sarith, Suresh, Nair, and Fareed -- under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and barring Fareed others have been arrested.

The Customs is probing whether Sivasankar had used his office to provide any help to the key accused. On alleged fake certificate submitted by Sureshfor getting a posting in a project under the IT department, from which she has been removed after her name cropped up in the smuggling racket, Vijayan said the police was probing it based on the complaint filed by the concerned department.

A CBI probe as demanded by the opposition was not required, he added. When asked about the removal of Chief Minister's IT Fellow Arun Balachandran, following reports that he had made arrangements for getting a flat for Suresh, Vijayan said the person was appointed based on the recommendation of an expert panel and the matter was being probed by a central agency.

"A serious investigation is going on in the matter. I hope the probe will not be compromised. As of now, I do not feel there is any lapse in the ongoing investigation," he said. Reacting to Sivasankar's suspension, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Vijayan should be questioned, and only then the truth will come out.

"The chief minister tried his level best to protect Sivasankar. But all his efforts failed and he was forced to take action against the official. One thing is very clear that the Chief Minister is involved and he should be questioned by NIA and other agencies. His role should come out", he said. Vijayan should also be brought under the probe's purview and he has the moral responsibility for the actions of his principal secretary, Chennithala said in a release.

The ruling CPI(M) has alleged that the gold smuggling case was being used by the BJP and the UDF to destabilize the LDF government. The issue was being used to target the chief minister, the party said in an editorial in its mouthpiece People's Democracy published on Wednesday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 534 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

France reported 534 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths from the virus on Thursday, hours after ministers urged people to start wearing masks in enclosed public places to prevent a new flare-up of the epidemic. According to he...

Fauci bullish on prospects for U.S. vaccine, not worried about China winning race

The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by years end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first. While there are...

Depp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star

Johnny Depps security chief has alleged that Amber Heard physically abused Depp during the couples tempestuous marriage, giving testimony to support Depps libel suit against a British tabloid that accused him of assaulting his former spouse...

DSGMC passes resolution against referendum called for by Sikh separatist group

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management CommitteeDSGMC on Thursday distanced itself from a referendum called for by a secessionist group and termed it as highly objectionable. The Committee in a meeting attended by its president Manjinder Singh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020