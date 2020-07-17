Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most Muslim women in NE Delhi support SC verdict on triple talaq: DMC report

Polygamy is not prevalent among Muslims in North East Delhi and a majority of women of the community support the Supreme Court's judgement on triple talaq, according to a Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:26 IST
Most Muslim women in NE Delhi support SC verdict on triple talaq: DMC report

Polygamy is not prevalent among Muslims in North East Delhi and a majority of women of the community support the Supreme Court's judgement on triple talaq, according to a Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) report. The study covers 600 women from 30 localities of North East Delhi which has the highest Muslim population in the national capital. It noted the prevalence of monogamy and absence of divorce in the region.

When asked whether they were aware of the apex court's decision on the issue of triple talaq, 93 per cent of them answered 'yes', the report stated.  "In their opinion, a majority of women who were aware of the court decision welcomed it, with some of them saying that with this decision Muslim women have got a new lease of life," the report stated. However, there were a small percentage of women who said that "whatever be the court's decision, whatever is followed in their culture will continue", it said.

The Supreme Court in a 2017 verdict struck down instant divorce through triple talaq as "unconstitutional" practice. DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan, releasing the report on Thursday, said that triple talaq was "negligible" and only some "ignorant" men did it.

As part of the study, Development Oriented Operations Research and Surveys (DOORS) held interviews in January and February with the respondents, of whom 66.3 per cent were married. All the married women forming the sample were in a monogamous marriage, stated the report.  "This shows that the perception that polygamy is prevalent among Muslims is totally wrong. All the women spoken to by the field workers were of the opinion that polygamous marriage is bad." The field workers didn't find a single case of polygamous marriage or a case of divorce in the sample of 600 women, it said.

As per the 2011 census, the North East Delhi district  had the highest population density of 37,346 persons per sq km, as well as the highest concentration of Muslim population at 29.34 per cent in the NCT.  The report stated that 73.3 per cent of respondents were of the opinion that the socio-economic condition of Muslim women has improved in their locality in the past few years.  "They said that now all girls go to school and have better education than in previous times and their thinking has also changed. They also said that previously they were not allowed to go outside their houses but now things have changed for the better," the study stated. However, 26.7 per cent of the respondents held the view that nothing had changed and that the atmosphere has changed from "bad to worse"  with so many incidents of riots and rapes and they expressed "fear" for their security, life and liberty, stated the report.

North East Delhi has many poorly developed and congested areas, with majority of its residents belonging to low income group..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian maids 'dumped' in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits

Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon dreaming that her maids job would let her earn money to make a better life for her young son. But she was fired when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her employers dumped her on the streets. Th...

Raheja Developers Adjudged 'Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate' by Economic Times

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir At a virtual press conference and felicitation ceremony organized by The Economic Times, Raheja Developers was adjudged as the winner of Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate. The award was jointly org...

Czech PM Babis says EU recovery fund should favour countries worst hit

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday that allocations from the EUs proposed recovery fund should be based on the downturn in countries growth due to the coronavirus crisis and not on the basis of their past economic performance....

Gaana ties up with podcast hosting major Libsyn

Music streaming app Gaana on Friday said it has partnered with global podcast hosting major, Liberated Syndication for content sharing. Under the partnership, Indian podcast lovers would have seamless access to Libsyns content library that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020