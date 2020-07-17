Over 12,000 posts in Maha police to be filled by Dec end

The Maharashtra government willfill 12,538 different posts in the state police force by theend of December, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said onFriday

The minister held a meeting with senior officials,including additional chief secretary (home department) SitaramKunte at the state secretariat on Thursday

"Issued instructions during a meeting of homedepartment officials held in Mantralaya to immediately fill12,538 different posts in the state police force. The processwill be completed by December-end," Deshmukh tweeted.