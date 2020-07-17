Over 12,000 posts in Maha police to be filled by Dec end

Over 12,000 posts in Maha police to be filled by Dec endPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:33 IST
The Maharashtra government willfill 12,538 different posts in the state police force by theend of December, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said onFriday
The minister held a meeting with senior officials,including additional chief secretary (home department) SitaramKunte at the state secretariat on Thursday
"Issued instructions during a meeting of homedepartment officials held in Mantralaya to immediately fill12,538 different posts in the state police force. The processwill be completed by December-end," Deshmukh tweeted.
