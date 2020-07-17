Andhra reports 2,602 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 2,602 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 40,646. "In the last 24 hours; 20,245 samples are tested in AP. 2,592 of them are detected COVID positive. Apart from them; eight from other states and two from other countries are detected COVID positive. With them, total positive cases in the last 24 hours increased to 2,602," the state COVID nodal officer said.

42 died in the state in the last 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 534. The nodal officer added, "In past 24 hours, 42 deaths are reported: six in Anantapur, five each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam, four each in Guntur, West Godavari, three each in Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, two each in Kurnool, Nellore, Vizianagaram and one in Krishna district. Total deaths increased to 534."

In the last 24 hours, 837 persons have been cured and discharged in the state, taking the total tally of discharged to 20,298. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 19,814 active cases at present. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has a total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,42,473 active cases, 35,756 cured/discharged/migrated, and 25,602 deaths.