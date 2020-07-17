Thoko Didiza warns public about fake social media accounts

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has warned the public about a number of fake social media accounts purported to be hers.

Didiza said she has been inundated with calls from concerned citizens, verifying whether she is the one they have been engaging with on these social media platforms.

The Minister confirmed that she is not on any social media platform, and distanced herself from the fraudsters who are impersonating her.

She also confirmed that there is no European Union Development Funding programme that she is involved in.

"I urge all of you to be vigilant against anyone who impersonates me. These fraudsters are working day and night to get your hard-earned money," Didiza warned.

The Minister has since reported the matter to both the South African Police Service and Facebook.

She further urged all affected people to continue verifying with her office upon receiving such requests and to open criminal cases with the South African Police Service.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)