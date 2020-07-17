Vikas Dubey encounter can't be termed as fake: UP Police tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who was the main accused in the killing of eight cops in Kanpur, cannot be termed as fake. The police made the submission in a detailed reply before the apex court on two petitions seeking a high-level probe into the encounter of Vikas Dubey and his aides.

In its reply, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that the encounter was correct, and in no way, can it be termed as a fake encounter. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde is hearing two petitions, filed by Ghanashyam Upadhayay and Anoop Prakash Awasthi, seeking a high-level probe into the encounter of Vikas Dubey.

The matter is slated to come up for hearing before the top court on July 20. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple. The history-sheeter was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he allegedly attempted to flee.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.