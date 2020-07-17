Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry

Also, according to it, the country's case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths per million is one of the lowest in the world. "It is also notable that less than 1.94 per cent of the cases are in ICU, 0.35 per cent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 per cent cases are on oxygen beds," the ministry said, adding that 63.33 per cent of the total cases have recovered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:24 IST
COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

The Union health ministry said on Friday that less than 1.94 percent of the 3.42 lakh active COVID-19 cases in India are in ICU, 0.35 percent on ventilator support and 2.81 percent are being given oxygen, while the recovery rate has improved to 63.33 percent. It said the actual caseload of COVID-19 cases in the country as on date is 3,42,756, while more than 6.35 lakhs patients have recuperated from the disease.

India, the second-most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million population, which is four to eight times lower than some European nations, the ministry said. Also, according to it, the country's case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths per million is one of the lowest in the world.

"It is also notable that less than 1.94 percent of the cases are in ICU, 0.35 percent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 percent cases are on oxygen beds," the ministry said, adding that 63.33 percent of the total cases have recovered. On Thursday, the recovery rate was 63.25 percent.

The collaborative efforts of all states and Union Territories in the house-to-house survey, contact tracing, surveillance of containment and buffer zones, perimeter control activities, aggressive testing, and timely diagnosis have resulted in early identification of the infected persons. This has helped in early treatment too, the ministry said. India has followed a standard of care protocol for differentiated categorization of COVID-19 patients mild, moderate, and severe as clearly formulated in the Clinical Management Protocol of the health ministry.

Effective clinical management strategies have shown to yield positive results. Almost 80 percent of the asymptomatic and mild cases have been advised home isolation under medical supervision, the ministry said. Moderate and severe patients are being treated at either Dedicated COVID Hospitals or Dedicated COVID Health Centres. "The strategy of home-isolation for mild and asymptomatic patients has ensured to keep the hospitals unburdened, where the focus has been on treatment of severe cases and reduction of fatality," the health ministry said.

Medical infrastructure to ensure quality treatment of admitted patients is being continuously augmented across the country. As a result of concerted efforts, hospital infrastructure for treating COVID-19patients is stronger today, it said The country has 1,383 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 3,107 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres, and 10,382 COVID Care Centres with a total of 46,673 ICU beds. As many as 21,848 ventilators are deployed in hospitals of all states and UTs, according to the health ministry statement. The ministry also stressed that there is no shortage of N95 masks and personal protective equipment kits.

The Centre has supplied 235.58 lakh N95 masks and 124.26 lakh PPE kits to state, UTs, and Central institutions, it said. With a record single-day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 10 lakh on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 10,03,832, while the death toll mounted to 25,602 with the highest number of 687 fatalities recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am on Friday showed.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arise Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over 40 million for health workers. The World War Two ...

Bengal BJP MLA's wife moves Calcutta HC, seek CBI inquiry into husband's death

The wife of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging near his home earlier this week, approached the Calcutta High Court on Friday seeking a CBI inquiry into her husbands death. Chandima Roy, the wife of Debendranath Roy, has moved ...

Karnataka conducting 297 tests per day per million population: Minister

Karnataka was conducting 297 tests per day per million people, which is more than double the World Health Organisationss recommendation, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. He also claimed that Karnataka was among th...

Talks with China on border standoff progressing but cannot guarantee what extent it will be resolved: Rajnath in Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said progress has been made in the ongoing talks with China to find a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved as he sent a strong message...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020