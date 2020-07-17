Left Menu
Nitin Gadkari reviews Chaardhaam road project in Uttarakhand

Shri Gadkari called for expeditious disposal of all pending issues and for completing land acquisition at the earliest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:28 IST
CM Uttarakhand Shri Rawat assured to personally review and thrash out all issues pertaining to the project pending at State level, including faster land acquisition. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari today reviewed the CHAARDHAAM ROAD PROJECT in the State of Uttarakhand via Video Conference. Union Minister for Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting, and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Shri Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh and the State's Ministers of Environment & Forest, PWD among others participated in the meeting. Union Secretaries of Road Transport & Highways, Environment and Forests, DG Roads (MoRTH), DG (BRO) and senior officers of the two Ministries, as well as from State Government, also attended.

Shri Gadkari called for expeditious disposal of all pending issues and for completing land acquisition at the earliest. He emphasised that this project is of great national importance and should be handled from that perspective by all concerned. He requested CM Uttarakhand to personally review issues pending at the level of State Government especially those related to the environment, land acquisition etc. and asked for strict monitoring and cautioned against deliberate delays.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Environment Minister Shri Javadekar stressed upon taking up of project implementation by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways based on the recommendations of High Powered Committee. The Environment Minister further assured to extend all required cooperation from the Ministry for early completion of projects.

Shri Javadekar informed that the Zonal Master Plan(ZMP) for the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone, prepared by the Government of Uttarakhand and appraised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has been approved on 16th July 2020. The ZMP is based on the watershed approach and includes governance in the area of forest and wildlife, watershed management, irrigation, energy, tourism, public health and sanitation, road infrastructure, etc.

It was further decided that Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will review the pending issues related to environment and forest clearances with the officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and State Government Departments.

CM Uttarakhand Shri Rawat assured to personally review and thrash out all issues pertaining to the project pending at State level, including faster land acquisition. He requested Shri Gadkari to consider a proposal being worked by the State Govt for NH connectivity to Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand. He said DPR is being prepared for the same. Shri Gadkari assured that the same will be considered expeditiously as soon as it is received in his Office.

The Chardham project proposes to connect Yamnotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath which host Chardham Yatra in the State of Uttarakhand. The all-weather Chardham Road has in all 53 projects of 826 km length, involving an investment of Rs 12000 crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)

