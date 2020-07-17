Left Menu
Controversy breaks out over chapter in Marathi text book

In the history text book, Sukhdev gets due mention, she said. Kurban Hussain was a freedom fighter from Solapur district who laid down his life for the country, she noted, adding that one should not look at martyrs' religion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:00 IST
Two Pune-based organisations have taken exception to a chapter in Class 8 Marathi text book of the Maharashtra government for `omission' of the name of freedom fighter and revolutionary Sukhdev. Brahman Mahasangh and Sambhaji Brigade allleged that history was being distorted as a line in the chapter titled "Majhya Deshawar Majhe Prem Ahe" (I Love My Country) mentions that Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Kurban Husain sacrificed their lives for the country, but does not mention Sukhdev.

Sukhdev was hanged during the British rule alongwith fellow revolutionaries Bhagat Singh and Rajguru. It may be noted that the controversial line which is part of a dialogue between the writer and some students mentions that "Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Kurban Hussain went to the gallows for the country". It does not say Hussain was hanged alongwith Bhagat Singh and Rajguru.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the chapter became part of the curriculum in 2018 when a BJP-led government was in power. Further, it had been sourced from noted writer late Yadunath Thatte's book, and the line can not be altered without Thatte family's permission, she said.

The curriculum can be changed only after the Centre's new education policy is rolled out, the Congress leader added. In the history text book, Sukhdev gets due mention, she said.

Kurban Hussain was a freedom fighter from Solapur district who laid down his life for the country, she noted, adding that one should not look at martyrs' religion. PTI COR ARU MR KRK KRK

