Bihar: With ambulance staff on strike, relatives drag woman's body on cart

The relatives of a dead woman had to drag her body on a hand cart to her village in Jurarpur on Friday after they were denied an ambulance because of an ongoing strike by ambulance workers in Bihar's Nalanda district. All 102 ambulance service workers in Nalanda district went on an indefinite strike on Friday after a few policemen had assaulted an ambulance driver.

Due to the strike, the relatives of Sako Devi were made to drag her body on a hand card to her native village Jurarpur of Deepnagar police station from the Sadar Hospital in Bihar Sharif. "We asked for an ambulance but the hospital could not provide us one because of the strike. So, we had to drag her body on a hand cart to Jurarpur," said Kishori Paswan, a relative.

According to Devi's relatives, she died after being assaulted by her neighbours Kailu Paswan, Bhaso Paswan and Rahul Paswan when she protested against them for selling liquor beside her home. Her body was taken to the Sadar Hospital in Bihar Sharif for a post-mortem examination. (ANI)