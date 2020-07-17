Left Menu
Odisha: Cuttack-based businessman gets gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh

A businessman got himself a gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Odisha's Cuttack district.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:11 IST
Alok Mohanty, a businessman got himself a gold mask . Image Credit: ANI

A businessman in Odisha's Cuttack district got himself a gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh. With his fascination for gold since childhood, Alok Mohanty was inspired to wear a gold mask after he saw some people in Mumbai flaunting masks made of gold fitted with diamond and jewels on television.

Mohanty told ANI, "After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too. I contacted a jeweller of Zaveri Bazar, Mumbai with the proposal to prepare a mask of gold and the latter agreed." People call him 'Gold Man' because of his love for gold.

"The jeweller got an N-95 mask and stitched gold plates and wires on it. Around 100 gm of gold has been used to prepare the gold-netted mask, which took 22 days to be made," said Mohanty, who is also a social activist. (ANI)

