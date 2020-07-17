Left Menu
C'garh records highest single-day rise of 215 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:14 IST
C'garh records highest single-day rise of 215 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh on Friday registered a record single-day spike of 215 COVID-19 cases, taking its count to 4,976, a health official said. The death toll climbed to 24 after three more coronavirus patients, including a woman, succumbed to the infection, he added.

Raipur district accounted for 106 of the 215 fresh cases, after which the total number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark in the district, he said. The other districts, where new cases were reported are Durg (23), Rajnandgaon (18), Bilaspur (17), Surguja (17), Balod (8), Janjgir-Champa (7), Gariaband (5), Jashpur (4), Raigarh (3), Mungeli (3), Dantewada (2) while one each case came from Balodabazar and Dhamtari districts, he added.

"This is for the first time that the state has recorded these many number of cases in a single day since the first case was reported mid-March," he said. Ten Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are among the new patients detected in Rajnandgaon district, he said.

The ITBP is deployed in the district for anti-Naxal operations. "A 78-year-old man from Raipur who was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after being diagnosed as case of cardiogenic shock, deranged kidney and liver function along with Covid-19 positive succumbed to the viral infection and co-morbidities on Friday," a spokesperson of the institute said.

Similarly, a 43-year-old man, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis and COVID-19 positive, died during treatment at Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (DBRAMH) here on Thursday, he said. In another case, a 48-year-old woman, a diabetes patient, who was admitted to DBRAMH with complications in breathing, he said.

The woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, later tested positive for coronavirus and died on Thursday, he added. The number of active cases is 1,440, as 3,512 people have been discharged after recovery, while 24 others have died so far, the official said.

Coronavirus has spread its footprint in all the 28 districts in the state. With 1,081 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Rajanandgaon (434), Bilaspur (367), Korba (349), Janjgir-Champa (324), Balodabazar (301), Durg (289), Jashpur (202), Balrampur (164), Raigarh (156), Surguja (147), Narayanpur (133), Kabirdham (133), Mungeli (135) and Bemetara (100), he said.

Raipur district has recorded over 900 cases in the last one month. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 4,976, new cases 215, deaths 24, discharged 3,512, active cases 1,440, people tested so far 2,32,873.

