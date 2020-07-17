TTD senior priest suffering from COVID-19 to be shifted to Chennai

A COVID-19 infected senior priest (Archaka) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala will be shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for better medication, a temple official said on Friday. Of the total Covid affected 140 TTD staff, the 63-year-old priest was one among the 14 archakas infected since the shrine was reopened on June 11, the official told PTI tonight.

The priest,who was also suffering from severe diabetes and high BP, would be shifted from Tirupati COVID care facility to Chennai tonight or tomorrow, he said. As of now the priest's condition was said to be stable, he added.