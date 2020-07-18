Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in HP's Hamirpur

A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Friday. A case was registered and a deputy superintendent of police has been directed to probe the cause of death, they said.

A passerby found the body of Rakesh Kumar of Goyas village on the road and informed the police. According to police, Kumar had serious injury marks on his body. He was a labourer and had lost his wife a few years ago. He is survived by his mother and a daughter, they said.