Madurai admn asks clarification from 120 pvt hospitals for staying closed amid COVID-19 crisis

The district administration in Madurai has issued a notice to 120 private hospitals for allegedly remaining closed despite being asked to remain open and continue serving patients during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-07-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 07:27 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udayakumar (Photo/ANI).

The district administration in Madurai has issued a notice to 120 private hospitals for allegedly remaining closed despite being asked to remain open and continue serving patients during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. A field study conducted on July 15 had found 120 private hospitals remaining closed in the district, following which the district administration has asked all to furnish a clarification and recommended appropriate action against them.

The administration, under the National Disaster Management Act, has also directed the hospitals to remain open and continue functioning. Madurai is the second-worst affected COVID-19 district in Tamil Nadu. To meet the increasing demand for beds, COVID-19 hospitals have been set up in colleges to provide medical facilities and Amma Kitchen was also started on July 4 after doctors said that a healthy diet can help patients to recover from the infection.

AIADMK's Jayalalithaa Assembly and Amma Charitable Trust have set up a grand kitchen at the Madurai Chamber of Commerce and Industry where 150 people are involved in preparing food for 2,000 people. Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udayakumar is monitoring the activities in the district on a regular basis.

Special focus is given on making the food items, which are served five times a day including snacks, healthy and nutritious to help patients in fighting the disease. As of Friday, Tamil Nadu had 1,56,369 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

This included 46,717 active cases, while 1,07,416 patients have been cured and discharged. 2,236 deaths have been reported so far due to the disease in the state. (ANI)

