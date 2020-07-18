Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar creates ruckus at Hiranandani Hospital over release of COVID-19 victim's body

Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar created a ruckus at the Hiranandani Hospital, Powai and threatened the doctors at the institution for not handing over the body of a COVID-19 patient to his family. Nandgaonkar accused the private hospital administration of levying exorbitant charges over the treatment of the deceased, and not handing over the deceased's body to his family members till the payment was done.

"I got a call from a person whose father, an auto driver, was admitted in the hospital a few weeks ago but lost the battle against corona. The family had already paid Rs 1.75 lakhs to the hospital who couldn't save the patient but despite this, the hospital issued a bill of Rs 8 lakhs which was unacceptable," Nandgaonkar told reporters here. "Therefore, I went there and lodged my protest over this. I have already written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister on the ongoing loot by these private hospitals but still, these hospitals are charging high amount from the patients, which is unlawful," he added.

The Sena leader further issued a warning to all the private hospitals to abstain from such acts, failing which "Shiv Sena will deal with it through Thokshahi." (ANI)