Haryana girl, set ablaze by man accused of raping her, succumbs to burn injuries

According to the girl's family, the duo set her ablaze in the wee hours of Thursday while she was sleeping at her home. On July 14, family members of the minor had lodged a police complaint in which they alleged that the 22-year-old man living in the neighbourhood raped her and made a video of the act, a police official said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly set afire by a man accused of raping her and his accomplice, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Haryana, police said on Saturday. According to the girl's family, the duo set her ablaze in the wee hours of Thursday while she was sleeping at her home.

On July 14, family members of the minor had lodged a police complaint in which they alleged that the 22-year-old man living in the neighborhood raped her and made a video of the act, a police official said. The family had also alleged that the man used the video to blackmail the 15-year-old girl, he said.

"The girl died on Friday at PGIMS at Rohtak due to the burn injuries," Bhiwani Sadar Police Station's SHO Shri Bhagwan said over the phone. The father of the main accused had committed suicide after the girl's family had lodged a police complaint, he said.

The SHO said some members of the girl's family were booked for abetting the suicide. The main accused was arrested on Thursday evening and remanded to police custody, the police official said.

He has been booked for rape and murder, the SHO said, adding that further investigations were underway.

