20-year-old man fatally stabs lover, injures father

Coimbatore, July 18 (PTI): A 20-year-old man is on the run after fatally stabbing his teenage lover near her house on the outskirts of the city, police said on Saturday. C Ratheesh and Aishwarya (18) were in love but her parents objected to it. So, she began avoiding him since the last four months, the police said.

Upset over this, Ratheesh went to her house on Friday night and called her out. When she came out, the two got into an argument and the man knifed her.

On hearing her scream, Aishwarya's father came out and he was also stabbed. Neighbours took the daughter and the father to hospital where she died without responding to treatment while he is in stable condition, the police said.

The girl is a B Com student in her first year of college. A case has been registered and a search is on for Ratheeh, they added.