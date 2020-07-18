Yogi launches employment scheme for SCs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched 'Navin Rojgar Chhatri Yojana' for an all round development of the Scheduled Castes. He transferred a financial assistance of 17.42 crore online to 3,484 people under the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swarojgar Yojana' and interacted with some beneficiaries from Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Basti, Meerut, Azamgarh and Moradabad districts through video conferencing.

The chief minister said, "Economic equality becomes the basis of social equality. The society with one of its sections becoming strong while another remaining weak will not be able to become self reliant. It is necessary that there is a balance in the society and this balance should also be at the economic level." During the video conference, the beneficiaries of the scheme informed Adityanath that they will use the money for setting up general merchant shops, laundry and dry cleaning, cybercafe and tent house. Adityanath said the entire world is hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which has not only made things difficult in the economic field but has also affected other sectors.

"Under such circumstances also, the state government is extending financial help to make people self dependent," he said. He also stressed that the state government is committed towards providing employment to labourers.