Maharashtra govt will take action if Panvel 'rape' incident is found to be true: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the state government will take action if the alleged rape of a 40-year-old woman at Raigad district's Panvel is found to be true.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:54 IST
Maharashtra govt will take action if Panvel 'rape' incident is found to be true: Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the state government will take action if the alleged rape of a 40-year-old woman at Raigad district's Panvel is found to be true. "The government is soliciting all the information related to the incident that occurred in Panvel. We are investigating whether there is truth in the incident. If such an incident has occurred, our government will take legal action in the matter," Deshmukh told reporters here.

The woman, who had tested COVID-19 positive, was allegedly raped at a quarantine centre in Panvel. The accused was arrested. Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Geete, ACP, Panvel Zone-2 had said, "There are some COVID-19 positive and suspected patients admitted to the quarantine centre. About 400 of them are admitted there. A lady was among those admitted there and she was allegedly raped. After we came to know about the incident, we reached the spot and arrested the accused."

The BJP slammed the government over the incident, accusing it of mismanagement. "What is the Maharashtra government doing? These things are happening because of their mismanagement and negligence. Some quarantine centres are also not providing meals on time," BJP leader Ram Kadamhad said. (ANI)

