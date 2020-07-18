Locust control: Insecticide sprayed on fields in Jaisalmer
ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:01 IST
Insecticides were sprayed on fields at Eka village in Jaisalmer district as part of the locust control operation on Saturday. Visuals from the site showed chemicals being sprayed from the back of a truck across fields in Jaisalmer.
Several states in the western part of the country have faced locust attacks and have employed different methods to drive away the large swarms that have caused widespread devastation of crops. These include clanging of utensils and spraying of pesticides via drones and helicopters. The Ministry of Agriculture had said on Thursday that swarms of immature pink locust and adult yellow locust are active in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The swarms of locusts are active in Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Nagaur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Pali, Alwar and Jalore in Rajasthan and Shravasti and Lakhimpur Kheri districts of Uttar Pradesh. The ministry had said control operations have so far been done in 1,52,173 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar by state governments as of July 15. (ANI)
