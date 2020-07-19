Left Menu
Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 10,77,618, recoveries stand at 6,77,422 New Delhi: India saw a record single-day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries increased to 6,77,422, according to the Union Health Ministry data. MDS1 KA-VIRUS-SUDHAKAR Inter-state travellers responsible for spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru: Karna govt Bengaluru: With the city witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the Karnataka government holds inter-state travellers responsible for the spurt in infections, saying those from hot spot states like Maharashtra could have brought the infection.

BOM1 MH-VARAVARA RAO Varavara Rao shifted to Nanavati for neurological treatment Mumbai: Poet and Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, a COVID-19 patient, was on Sunday shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for neurological and urological treatment, an official said. DES5 DL-LD RAIN Heavy rains lash Delhi, inundate several areas New Delhi: The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city.

LEGAL: LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-SAIBABA COVID-19: Ex-DU professor Saibaba moves bail plea in HC Nagpur: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life sentence in a prison here for alleged Maoist links, has filed a bail application before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, citing his weak health and the outbreak of coronavirus in the jail. FOREIGN: FGN6 US-BIDEN-INDIA-RICHARD Biden as US president would help India get seat on UNSC: Former American diplomat Richard Verma Washington: Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, if elected to power in the November elections, will help shape international bodies like the United Nations so that India get a permanent seat on the Security Council, a former top American diplomat has said. By Lalit K Jha.

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Part of old building collapses in Panaji; three hurt

A portion of an old building collapsed in Panaji city in the early hours of Sunday after heavy rains, a fire and emergency services official said. Three people who were sleeping in the building got trapped under the debris but were rescued ...

Netflix sets release date for Tom Holland-starrer 'The Devil All the Time'

The Devil All the Time, fronted by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, is set to start streaming from September 16, Netflix has announced. The streamer made the announcement on its official Netflix Film page on Twitter.The film is based on Donald ...

Badminton World Federation approves proposal to ensure geographical, gender representation in its Council

The Badminton World Federation BWF has announced that it has approved the proposal to ensure geographical and gender representation on the BWF Council. It was approved during the BWFs 81st BWF Annual General Meeting and first virtual AGM we...

Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus graft trial resumed on Sunday after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu, the first serving Israeli prime minister ...
