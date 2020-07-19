Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 10,77,618, recoveries stand at 6,77,422 New Delhi: India saw a record single-day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries increased to 6,77,422, according to the Union Health Ministry data. MDS1 KA-VIRUS-SUDHAKAR Inter-state travellers responsible for spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru: Karna govt Bengaluru: With the city witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the Karnataka government holds inter-state travellers responsible for the spurt in infections, saying those from hot spot states like Maharashtra could have brought the infection.

BOM1 MH-VARAVARA RAO Varavara Rao shifted to Nanavati for neurological treatment Mumbai: Poet and Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, a COVID-19 patient, was on Sunday shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for neurological and urological treatment, an official said. DES5 DL-LD RAIN Heavy rains lash Delhi, inundate several areas New Delhi: The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains on Sunday morning which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city.

LEGAL: LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-SAIBABA COVID-19: Ex-DU professor Saibaba moves bail plea in HC Nagpur: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life sentence in a prison here for alleged Maoist links, has filed a bail application before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, citing his weak health and the outbreak of coronavirus in the jail. FOREIGN: FGN6 US-BIDEN-INDIA-RICHARD Biden as US president would help India get seat on UNSC: Former American diplomat Richard Verma Washington: Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, if elected to power in the November elections, will help shape international bodies like the United Nations so that India get a permanent seat on the Security Council, a former top American diplomat has said. By Lalit K Jha.