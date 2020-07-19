Eight held in Gujarat for hunting wild animals
The Gujarat forest department has arrested eight persons in Junagadh district for allegedly hunting wild animals, and recovered an injured monitor lizard and a dead jackal from their possession, an official said on Sunday.PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 19-07-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 16:45 IST
The Gujarat forest department has arrested eight persons in Junagadh district for allegedly hunting wild animals, and recovered an injured monitor lizard and a dead jackal from their possession, an official said on Sunday. The accused were held by the Junagadh forest officials from Vadala village in Manavadar taluka on Wednesday, the official said.
"The eight accused were caught during patrolling by a forest team on July 15. A local court remanded them in the forest department custody for two days and subsequently in a jail," Range Forest Officer of Manavadar, C G Dafada, said. According to the official, monitor lizards and jackals are listed in Schedule 1 and 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act respectively.
The accused have been booked under various subsections of section 2 of the Act, he said. "Seven of the accused are locals of Manavadar, while one is from Chorwad village in the district. During their interrogation, they said they were hunting the animals for consumption," Dafada said.
The equipment used for hunting was also recovered from them, he said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Junagadh
- Gujarat
- Manavadar
- Wildlife Protection Act
- Chorwad
ALSO READ
Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 36 lakh in Gujarat
Gujarat reports highestsingle-day spike of 712 cases taking coronavirus case count to 35,398; death toll rises to 1,927 with 21 new fatalities: health department.
Gujarat: Woman PSI arrested for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe
Two medium-intensity quakes hit Gujarat and Mizoram
Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Gujarat's Kutch district