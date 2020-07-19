COVID-19: 1 more death, 125 new cases in Noida

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded one more coronavirus-related fatality, while 125 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, official data showed. The death toll has now reached 39, while the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 4,144, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases stood at 973, as 99 more patients got discharged from hospitals after recovery since Saturday, the data showed. So far, 3,132 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district in the state.

The recovery rate here improved slightly to 75.57 per cent from 75.37 per cent on Saturday and 74.39 per cent on Friday, it added. With the death toll reaching 39, the mortality rate of positive patients in the district stood at 0.94 per cent, the same as it was on Friday, according to the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state followed by Lucknow (4,009), Ghaziabad (3,978) and Kanpur Nagar (2,433), the data updated till 3 pm on Sunday showed. However, in terms of active patients, Lucknow (2,509) has the maximum cases followed by Ghaziabad (1,332), Kanpur Nagar (1,014) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (973), it added.