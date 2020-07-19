Following are the top stories at 5:30 PM: NATION: DEL24 VIRUS-FATALITY-RATE COVID-19: India's case fatality rate 'progressively falling', among lowest in world New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, crediting efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases for it. DEL29 RJ-CONG-LD MAKEN Congress demands Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's resignation Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. DEL25 RJ-CONG-ASSEMBLY Brief Rajasthan Assembly session may be held this week: Cong sources Jaipur: A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra, Congress sources on Sunday said a brief session of the state assembly may be called this week.

DEL27 PM-TWITTER-FOLLOWERS PM Modi now has 6 crore followers on Twitter New Delhi: The followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on microblogging site Twitter have risen to six crore. CAL5 PM-AS-FLOOD PM speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, assures support Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc, which has claimed 81 lives so far this year. DEL21 SHARMA-JAISHANKAR Foreign minister can't be in denial of foreign policy failures: Anand Sharma New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma hit out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, saying he cannot be in denial of the "failures" of foreign policy and should answer them instead. DEL20 UP-IMMOLATION-ARREST Four arrested in mother-daughter self-immolation bid case in UP Lucknow/Amethi: Four people have been arrested in Amethi after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow alleging police inaction in a case of dispute over a drain, police said on Sunday. DEL30 BJP-LD HR Senior leader Om Prakash Dhankar appointed Haryana BJP president Chandigarh/New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Haryana minister Om Prakash Dhankar was on Sunday appointed as the party's state president.

BOM5 MP-RAJASTHAN-DIGVIJAYA Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: Digvijaya Bhopal: Blaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. By Manish Shrivastava BOM8 CG-NAXALS-VILLAGERS-BEATEN 25 villagers injured after Naxals beat them in Dantewada Raipur: At least 25 villagers were injured, eight of them seriously, after being allegedly beaten by Naxals for seeking development in their area in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday. MDS5 TN-TEMPLES-TYRE Man behind burning of tyres in front of temples in TN identified Coimbatore: The man, who burnt tyres in front of three temples in the city leading to tension, has been identified and six special teams have been formed to nab him, police said on Sunday.

LEGAL: LGD2 SC-ENCROACHMENTS Removal of encroachments in Chandni Chowk: SC modifies HC order on Delhi govt's plea New Delhi: The Supreme Court has modified a Delhi High Court order on the removal of encroachments from the carriageway at Chandni Chowk here. BUSINESS: DEL22 BIZ-VIRUS-VACCINE Seven Indian pharma players race to develop COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: At least seven Indian pharma companies are working to develop a vaccine against coronavirus as they join global efforts to find a preventive to check the spread of the deadly virus that has already infected more than 14 million globally.

FOREIGN: FGN16 NEPAL-POLITICS Nepal ruling party's Standing Committee meeting postponed for two more days Kathmandu: Nepal's ruling communist party on Sunday once again deferred the crucial meeting of its powerful Standing Committee as the top leaders intensified efforts to negotiate a power-sharing deal between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. SPORTS: SPD4 SPO-CRI-SABA KARIM BCCI Cricket Operations chief Saba Karim asked "to resign" New Delhi: Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim has been asked to resign from the post of BCCI General Manager - Cricket Operations.