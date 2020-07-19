Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

DEL25 RJ-CONG-ASSEMBLY Brief Rajasthan Assembly session may be held this week: Cong sources Jaipur: A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra, Congress sources on Sunday said a brief session of the state assembly may be called this week. DEL27 PM-TWITTER-FOLLOWERS PM Modi now has 6 crore followers on Twitter New Delhi: The followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on microblogging site Twitter have risen to six crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 17:37 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5:30 PM: NATION: DEL24 VIRUS-FATALITY-RATE COVID-19: India's case fatality rate 'progressively falling', among lowest in world New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, crediting efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases for it. DEL29 RJ-CONG-LD MAKEN Congress demands Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's resignation Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. DEL25 RJ-CONG-ASSEMBLY Brief Rajasthan Assembly session may be held this week: Cong sources Jaipur: A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra, Congress sources on Sunday said a brief session of the state assembly may be called this week.

DEL27 PM-TWITTER-FOLLOWERS PM Modi now has 6 crore followers on Twitter New Delhi: The followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on microblogging site Twitter have risen to six crore. CAL5 PM-AS-FLOOD PM speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, assures support Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc, which has claimed 81 lives so far this year. DEL21 SHARMA-JAISHANKAR Foreign minister can't be in denial of foreign policy failures: Anand Sharma New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma hit out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, saying he cannot be in denial of the "failures" of foreign policy and should answer them instead. DEL20 UP-IMMOLATION-ARREST Four arrested in mother-daughter self-immolation bid case in UP Lucknow/Amethi: Four people have been arrested in Amethi after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow alleging police inaction in a case of dispute over a drain, police said on Sunday. DEL30 BJP-LD HR Senior leader Om Prakash Dhankar appointed Haryana BJP president Chandigarh/New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Haryana minister Om Prakash Dhankar was on Sunday appointed as the party's state president.

BOM5 MP-RAJASTHAN-DIGVIJAYA Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: Digvijaya Bhopal: Blaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. By Manish Shrivastava BOM8 CG-NAXALS-VILLAGERS-BEATEN 25 villagers injured after Naxals beat them in Dantewada Raipur: At least 25 villagers were injured, eight of them seriously, after being allegedly beaten by Naxals for seeking development in their area in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday. MDS5 TN-TEMPLES-TYRE Man behind burning of tyres in front of temples in TN identified Coimbatore: The man, who burnt tyres in front of three temples in the city leading to tension, has been identified and six special teams have been formed to nab him, police said on Sunday.

LEGAL: LGD2 SC-ENCROACHMENTS Removal of encroachments in Chandni Chowk: SC modifies HC order on Delhi govt's plea New Delhi: The Supreme Court has modified a Delhi High Court order on the removal of encroachments from the carriageway at Chandni Chowk here. BUSINESS: DEL22 BIZ-VIRUS-VACCINE Seven Indian pharma players race to develop COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: At least seven Indian pharma companies are working to develop a vaccine against coronavirus as they join global efforts to find a preventive to check the spread of the deadly virus that has already infected more than 14 million globally.

FOREIGN: FGN16 NEPAL-POLITICS Nepal ruling party's Standing Committee meeting postponed for two more days Kathmandu: Nepal's ruling communist party on Sunday once again deferred the crucial meeting of its powerful Standing Committee as the top leaders intensified efforts to negotiate a power-sharing deal between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. SPORTS: SPD4 SPO-CRI-SABA KARIM BCCI Cricket Operations chief Saba Karim asked "to resign" New Delhi: Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim has been asked to resign from the post of BCCI General Manager - Cricket Operations.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu's graft trial resumes amid Israeli virus anger

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in earnest in January, with thrice-weekly evidentiary hearings set to begin then, a Jerusalem court decided on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would b...

Follow guidelines to combat coronavirus threat: J-K Guv Murmu to people

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. He also asked the people to ...

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance at deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarrelled over the level of spending on the third day of a summit. The resumption of negotiations in Brusse...

North Goa hospital prepares for COVID-19 vaccine trials

A North Goa-based private hospital will begin the process of human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Redkar Hospital, located in North Goas Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Cova...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020