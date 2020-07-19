Left Menu
Manipur police officer who shot himself out of danger, taken to Delhi

Kumar was sent back to his home cadre earlier this year after serving in the Intelligence Bureau as its joint director in New Delhi, the officer said. He was in charge of the armed police and was given the responsibility of law and order on July 5.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons

Senior police officer Arvind Kumar, who allegedly shot himself, is out of danger, hospital sources said. He was flown to Delhi on an air ambulance in the evening for further treatment at the AIIMS, officials said.

Kumar's wife accompanied him, they added. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), at the Raj Medicity hospital here, the officials said.

Singh spoke to the doctors treating Kumar and enquired about his health, officials at the Chief Minister's Office said. Kumar, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Manipur cadre, shot himself with his service revolver in his office in the Manipur Rifles compound around 1 pm on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

He shot himself in his chin and the bullet pierced through his skull, the officer said. It is being probed why Kumar took the step.

Before shooting himself, he had locked the door to his chamber from inside, another source said. Kumar was sent back to his home cadre earlier this year after serving in the Intelligence Bureau as its joint director in New Delhi, the officer said.

He was in charge of the armed police and was given the responsibility of law and order on July 5. The chief minister had earlier said Kumar is an important officer and among a rare breed of bureaucrats.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

