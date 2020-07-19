Left Menu
Development News Edition

Role of CM's office in gold smuggling case needs to be probed: Chennithala

"Time is ripe for investigating the role of CMO in the smuggling case and even questioning the chief minister himself," Chennithala said. Reports about the close involvement of top bureaucrats at CM's Office with the key accused in gold smuggling "have exposed its inefficiency" and rampant corruption prevalent there, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters here.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:31 IST
Role of CM's office in gold smuggling case needs to be probed: Chennithala
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday demanded that the role of the Office of Chief Minister in the sensational gold smuggling case needs to be probed and Pinarayi Vijayan should be questioned. "Time is ripe for investigating the role of CMO in the smuggling case and even questioning the chief minister himself," Chennithala said.

Reports about the close involvement of top bureaucrats at CM's Office with the key accused in gold smuggling "have exposed its inefficiency" and rampant corruption prevalent there, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters here. Responding to the claim of Left front that Vijayan was an able administrator, Chennithala said if that was so his office would not have "deteriorated into a haven for smugglers." The gold, worth around Rs 15 crore, was received at the airport here as a diplomatic cargo addressed to an official in the consulate of the United Arab Emirates and the Customs have said they suspected a syndicate misused the diplomatic immunity to smuggle it.

The case is being investigated by Customs and the National Investigation Agency, which has booked four people-- Swapna Suresh, Sarith, Sandeep Nair, and Fasil Fareed, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act. On the spike in COVID-19 cases and community transmission in two places in Thiruvananthapuram, the Congress leader said the state government should take remedial measures immediately.

The testing and facilities for patients need to be ramped up. Accusing the Left government of 'failing' to conduct more tests, Chennithala said Kerala did not test enough, fearing it would dent its "PR-built" image.

The government did nothing despite the opposition seeking an increase in primary care facilities, quarantine centres, rapid response teams, and proper training for volunteers. "Data manipulation by the government is another area of concern," he alleged.

Alleging that it was "Consultancy Raj" now in the state, Chennithala said the Congress was not against consultancies, but they should be selected and appointed by following strict norms.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-UP finance minister referred to Delhi hospital for coronavirus treatment

Former Uttar Pradesh finance minister Rajesh Agarwal was referred to Delhi for treatment on Sunday, days after he tested positive for coronavirus. District Surveillance Officer Dr Ashok Kumar said Rajesh Agarwal, who is the MLA from Bar...

With spike in COVID-19 cases, Jammu to go under weekend lockdown

Jammu district authorities on Sunday announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said. Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Cha...

CMERI develops COVID protection systems for workplaces

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute CMERI has come up with a surveillance kiosk which can gauge the body temperature of a person as well as check if he is wearing a face mask through a customised software solution, a state...

Guj: Surat district's COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000-mark

Surat in Gujarat reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest for any district in the state for the day, which pushed its tally beyond the 10,000- mark, the health department said. The districts case count now stands at 10,258, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020