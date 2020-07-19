Noida: 11 arrested, 1,977 vehicles challaned for flouting COVID curbs

Left Menu
Also, 19 vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Sunday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar as restrictions continued in the district, like the rest of places in Uttar Pradesh, due to lockdown-like curbs imposed on weekends. The restrictions have been imposed as part of the state government's concerted efforts for screening and testing people for COVID-19 and to check the spread of other vector-borne diseases.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:02 IST
Eleven people were arrested and owners of 1,977 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 19 vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Sunday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar as restrictions continued in the district, like the rest of places in Uttar Pradesh, due to lockdown-like curbs imposed on weekends.

The restrictions have been imposed as part of the state government's concerted efforts for screening and testing people for COVID-19 and to check the spread of other vector-borne diseases. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"Four FIRs were registered on Sunday and 11 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 4,708 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,977 of them, while another 19 were impounded," police said in a statement.  Altogether, Rs 1,67,050 was collected in fines during the action, they said. The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for any movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

