Three-day lockdown in Goa ends; night-time curfew to continue
Even as the three-day-long lockdown in Goa ended on Sunday, the night-time 'Janata Curfew' will continue in the state till August 10, a minister said. But the Janata Curfew till continue till August 10," state Ports Minister Michael Lobo told reporters.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:15 IST
Even as the three-day-long lockdown in Goa ended on Sunday, the night-time 'Janata Curfew' will continue in the state till August 10, a minister said. The state government had imposed the lockdown that started on Friday after witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases of late. The lockdown came to an end at 8 pm on Sunday.
"The lockdown ended on Sunday. There will be no curbs on Monday for the people. But the Janata Curfew till continue till August 10," state Ports Minister Michael Lobo told reporters. He said that the state cabinet will meet on Wednesday to take stock of the post-lockdown situation.
"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will chair the cabinet and is also likely to meet the MLAs," he said. While lockdown across the state has been lifted, Goa government announced that the lockdown in Mormugao taluka which includes Vasco town, a COVID-19 hotspot in the state, will continue till July 24.
Several leaders from Vasco had demanded lockdown in the port town, which has so far reported more than 50 per cent of the COVID-19 cases detected in the state.
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Lobo
- Janata Curfew
- Goa
- Pramod Sawant
- Vasco
- MLAs
- Mormugao
ALSO READ
Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in Goa, fifth victim in state
Newcastle United sign former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie
Goa: Doctor in charge of COVID-19 treatment returns home after 98 days
COVID-19: Goa will set up plasma bank, says health minister
Vardy passes 100 career goals in EPL in easy Leicester win