C'garh: Woman kills self; police officer booked for abetment

A case has been registered against Anamika Jain, Deputy Commandant in 3rd Battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and her friend Payal on charges of abetment of suicide, said Durg Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur. The woman, K Sukhvinder, was found hanging from the ceiling in the kitchen of her house in Adarsh Nagar Colony under Purani Bhilai police station area, he said.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:46 IST
A 40-year-old woman has committed suicide by hanging herself in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, after she was allegedly slapped and insulted by a woman police officer in front of her family members, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against Anamika Jain, Deputy Commandant in 3rd Battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and her friend Payal on charges of abetment of suicide, said Durg Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur.

The woman, K Sukhvinder, was found hanging from the ceiling in the kitchen of her house in Adarsh Nagar Colony under Purani Bhilai police station area, he said. A suicide note purportedly written by her stated that she was taking the extreme step as per her wish, and that no one from her family should be harassed, he said.

As per a complaint filed by the husband of the deceased, the accused Jain and her friend reached his house on Friday night and accused Sukhvinder of having illicit relationship with the officer's husband, the SP said. After a heated argument, Jain allegedly slapped Sukhvinder in front of her family members, he said.

The complainant said his wife took the extreme step as she felt humiliated. Jain, a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer, and her friend were booked under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, Thakur said.

No arrest has been made so far. Meanwhile, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has directed Inspector General of Police (Durg range) Vivekanand Sinha to probe the incident, an official statement said.

