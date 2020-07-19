Minto Bridge: U'khand Cong leader asks Kejriwal govt to pay Rs 10-lakh compensation

Uttarakhand Congress Vice-President Dhirendra Pratap has demanded that the Delhi government pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Kundan Kumar who drowned at the heavily waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass Sunday. A mini-truck driven by Kumar was submerged at the waterlogged underpass due to heavy rains. His body was later fished out from the water.

Pratap, a former minister of Uttarakhand government, in a statement held Delhi government responsible for waterlogging at the underpass and demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for compensation of Rs 10 lakh and job to a family member of Kumar. Kumar, 56, belonged to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and elderly parents..