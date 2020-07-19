Aurangabad COVID-19 cases rise to 10,803

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district mounted by 399 to 10,803 on Sunday, an official said. The death toll has mounted by two to 396, he said.

With 6,141 patients being recovered so far, the number of active cases now stands at 4,266, he said. Of 399 fresh cases, 360 are from the limits of the Aurangabad municipal corporation while the rest 39 are from rural areas.

A total of 155 patients discharged in the day. PTI AW NSK NSK.